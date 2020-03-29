UBS Group AG Has $9.79 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.99% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 190,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 187,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,795,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,405. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $68.95 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

