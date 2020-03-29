UBS Group AG Has $9.83 Million Position in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Avangrid worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of AGR traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 723,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

