UBS Group AG Has $9.93 Million Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 303,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

