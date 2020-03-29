UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,027. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRL. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

