UBS Group AG Increases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.54% of Federal Signal worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.64. 494,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,600. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

