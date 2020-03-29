UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of HubSpot worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $10.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.39. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,301. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

