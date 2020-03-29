UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 94.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Rayonier worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 630,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

