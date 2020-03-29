UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Shaw Communications worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJR shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,581. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.