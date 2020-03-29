UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

