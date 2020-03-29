UBS Group AG Purchases 41,083 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RS stock traded down $8.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.42. 717,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

