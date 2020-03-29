UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Evertec worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Boston Partners increased its position in Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 251.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 5,162.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 112,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 100,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 336,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

