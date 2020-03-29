UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Globus Medical worth $9,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,688,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 843,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.11 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

