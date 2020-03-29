UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,823 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Godaddy worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Godaddy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,987. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.57. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.