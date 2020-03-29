UBS Group AG Sells 135,491 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.94% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 109,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNXM shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CNXM stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 1,255,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,281. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $697.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

