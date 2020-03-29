UBS Group AG Sells 2,425 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 5.63% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3,339.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

