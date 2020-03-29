UBS Group AG Sells 375,645 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of PTC worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in PTC by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in PTC by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on PTC from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $1.96 on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,002,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.12. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.