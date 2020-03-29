UBS Group AG Sells 40,180 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 517,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,256 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 272,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

