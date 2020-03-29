UBS Group AG Sells 42,103 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.40% of Delek US worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Delek US by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of DK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,708. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.