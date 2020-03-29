UBS Group AG Sells 80,047 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $109.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.56. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $3,169,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGEN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seattle Genetics to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.76.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

