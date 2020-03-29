UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of ASE Technology worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

ASX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,665. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

