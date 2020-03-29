UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,354 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.2262 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Telecommunications ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

