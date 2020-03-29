UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 27th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. UFP Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.