Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,203,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 27th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,071,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 1,988,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 1,075.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,453,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

