UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.93 Million

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce sales of $275.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $270.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,212.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in UMB Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 396,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

