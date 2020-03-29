Unification (UND) Market Capitalization Tops $821,358.45

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Unification token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. Unification has a market capitalization of $821,358.45 and $68,071.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

