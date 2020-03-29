Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Update

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 27th total of 11,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Union Pacific stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.24.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,059,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 245,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,355,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.