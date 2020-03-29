United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.40% of United Community Banks worth $58,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

