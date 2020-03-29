United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 27th total of 529,700 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 11,265 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott St bought 6,266 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Insurance by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,296. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.