United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stake Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of United Technologies worth $166,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

