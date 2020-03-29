United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after purchasing an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

