Universa Market Cap Reaches $2.96 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $77.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. In the last week, Universa has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

