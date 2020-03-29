Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Stock Position Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Universal worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Universal by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Universal by 43.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Universal by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UVV stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66. Universal Corp has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $63.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $505.05 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

