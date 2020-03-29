Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Urban Outfitters worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $14.56 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

