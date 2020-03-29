USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $141,688.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,137.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.95 or 0.03453518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002835 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010846 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin

USDx stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

