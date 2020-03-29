Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,336. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.