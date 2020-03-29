Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Axa

Axa lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

