Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Update

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,711,100 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 27th total of 8,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $45.04 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

