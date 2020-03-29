Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,068 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $77,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

