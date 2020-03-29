Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, hitting $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 445,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

