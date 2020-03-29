Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,206,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,838. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

