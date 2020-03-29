Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Lifted by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 204.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.06. 4,973,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,195. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

