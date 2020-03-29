Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after acquiring an additional 501,299 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.11. 4,792,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,801. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

