Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.58). Varonis Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $926,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

