VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBIV. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

VBIV opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.07. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 62.93% and a negative net margin of 2,467.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

