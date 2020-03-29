Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 912,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 27th total of 993,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.