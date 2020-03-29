Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after purchasing an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,745,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,888. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

