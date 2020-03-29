Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Ventas worth $433,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,105,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,011,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,913,000 after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

