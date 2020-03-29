Verify 1-Day Volume Tops $45.00 (CRED)

Verify (CURRENCY:CRED) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Verify has a total market capitalization of $60,070.72 and approximately $45.00 worth of Verify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verify token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, COSS and YoBit. During the last week, Verify has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Verify Profile

Verify’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Verify’s total supply is 29,997,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,508,864 tokens. The official website for Verify is token.verify.as. Verify’s official Twitter account is @verif_yas and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verify is /r/verifyas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verify Token Trading

Verify can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Radar Relay, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verify using one of the exchanges listed above.

