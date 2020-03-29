Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Verisk Analytics worth $412,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 63.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total transaction of $536,064.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331 in the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.15.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

