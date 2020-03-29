Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after acquiring an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,241,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,734,014,000 after acquiring an additional 878,751 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,360,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179,632. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

